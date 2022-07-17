Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.57.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $254.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

