Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 933 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.74 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

