Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in DraftKings by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 228,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of DKNG opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.06. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

