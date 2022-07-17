Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $295.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.57 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.64.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

