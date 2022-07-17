InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Trading 0.1% Higher

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.
Institutional Trading of InterPrivate III Financial Partners
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 237,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,473 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.
