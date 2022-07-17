Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Up 2.8%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.70 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 164.70 ($1.96). Approximately 1,603,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 779,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.20 ($1.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.62) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.21).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £427.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.81.

Insider Activity at Wickes Group

About Wickes Group

In related news, insider David Wood purchased 58,523 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($118,326.71).

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.