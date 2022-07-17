Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 1,585,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,164% from the average daily volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Anemoi International Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.36.
Anemoi International Company Profile
Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
