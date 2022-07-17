StockNews.com Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $398.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

LAD opened at $280.97 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $252.56 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.25.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

