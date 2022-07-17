Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Trading Up 23.7%

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) were up 23.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 159,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 937% from the average daily volume of 15,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBNH shares. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

