Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $27.51 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

