Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($12.42) and last traded at GBX 1,035 ($12.31). Approximately 188,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 341,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,008 ($11.99).

ENOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.84) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Energean from GBX 1,430 ($17.01) to GBX 1,540 ($18.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other Energean news, insider Karen Simon purchased 34,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of £376,040 ($447,240.72). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($15.53), for a total value of £1,350,482.36 ($1,606,187.39).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

