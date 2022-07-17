FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading 1.7% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46. 5,934 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Featured Articles

