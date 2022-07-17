Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DDS opened at $201.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.08.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.