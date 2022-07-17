Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.55. 450,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,963,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Indonesia Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Indonesia Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Indonesia Energy during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

