Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 135.4% in June

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RNP opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
