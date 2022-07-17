Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 135.4% in June

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RNP opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

