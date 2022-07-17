Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Expands By 134.2%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of FUJHY opened at $8.37 on Friday. Subaru has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Subaru had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

