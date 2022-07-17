Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.