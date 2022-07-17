Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (OTC:WSNAF – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 44,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wesana Health in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Wesana Health Stock Up 3.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Wesana Health
Wesana Health Holdings Inc, a life sciences company, engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic medicines and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapies to treat traumatic brain injuries. It is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological, and mental health ailments caused by trauma.
