SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.12. 97,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 63,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

