Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Shares Down 0.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.05. 121,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 476,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:ATNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 1,681.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

