Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $511.78 and last traded at $508.96. Approximately 1,082,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,683,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.00.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NYSE:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

