Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading 3% Higher

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 2,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.