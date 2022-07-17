StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

NTZ stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

