Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

