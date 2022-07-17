Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.10. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 79,644 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

