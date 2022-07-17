China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.62 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

About China Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

