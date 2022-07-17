China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $0.62 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
About China Natural Resources
