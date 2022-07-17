ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
