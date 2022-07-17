Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CLWT opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.89.
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
