Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

