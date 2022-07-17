Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

