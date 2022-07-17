DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 186,911 shares of company stock worth $73,686 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 11.3% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 310,625 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

