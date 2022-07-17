CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.30.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. CVD Equipment accounts for 3.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.87% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

