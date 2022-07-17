Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

