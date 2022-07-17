Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic makes up approximately 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kokino LLC owned 8.01% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

