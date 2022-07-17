Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.86.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

