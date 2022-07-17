First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

First Capital stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.62% of First Capital worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

