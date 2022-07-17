DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.56. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

