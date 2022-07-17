Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Up 2.5 %

EVK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

