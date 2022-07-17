StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 2.62.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Dixie Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

