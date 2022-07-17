StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 2.62.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
