Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Jul 17th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.73 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

