Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.36 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lyft worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

