Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,474,513 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 602.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SITE Centers worth $28,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITC opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

