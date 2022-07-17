Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Nordson worth $29,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $207.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.76. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

