Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.90 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

