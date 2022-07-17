Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.90 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
