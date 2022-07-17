Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Tredegar Trading Up 0.9 %

TG stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tredegar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tredegar by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

