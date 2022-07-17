Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

