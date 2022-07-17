voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

voxeljet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85. voxeljet has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.14.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

