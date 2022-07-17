Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. Analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.