Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.55. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.