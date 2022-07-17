AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

