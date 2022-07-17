Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 4.8 %
AEZS opened at $0.24 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.