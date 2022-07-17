Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 4.8 %

AEZS opened at $0.24 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.